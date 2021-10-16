Throwback: Watch Adele’s hilarious impersonation of herself

As we patiently wait for Adele’s new record, it’s a good time to remember how funny she is. One of the reasons why she’s so beloved, aside from her great music, is the fact that she never takes herself too seriously and she’s always willing to make a joke out of things.

©Adele



Adele teased the cover of her upcoming record.

While promoting her previous record, “25,” Adele attended the Graham Norton Show and did a comedy bit that was unforgettable. The singer went to an impersonator show and played herself, tricking everyone involved due to how much care she put into her performance and how unrecognizable she looked.

In the video, she plays the character of Jenny, a woman who joins a variety of Adele impersonators. She has a prosthetic nose, a prosthetic chin, and details like having smaller lips thanks to her makeup artist. Adele managed to trick a variety of people. Of course, then she starts to sing. “That’s her,” says one of the impersonators. “It’s not,” says another. “It is.”

Adele recently released her latest song, “Easy On Me,” and has been making rounds on a variety of shows and interviews. She showed a snippet of the song on an Instagram live, where she answered all sorts of questions from fans and followers. When asked about a possible collaboration with the children’s character Peppa Pig, she said no. “Am I gonna collab with Peppa Pig?” she read from the screen. “No!”

In an interview with a radio program, she was asked about this exchange and was played a recording of Peppa that visibly surprised Adele, making her laugh. “Hello Adele,” said Peppa. “That made me really, really sad when you said you wouldn’t collaborate with me. Why not? Don’t you like me?” Adele looked shocked and asked if that was really the voice of Peppa Pig. “That’s not the voice that I grew up hearing with my son. But Peppa. I regret it. I’ve been three years watching you. I felt terrible the second I said it. “