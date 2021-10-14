Chris Martin gave a sweet shout out to Dakota Johnson during one of his concerts

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been dating for some time now but clearly the couple still act as if they are in the honeymoon phase. On Tuesday, Martin was performing with his band, Coldplay, at Shepherd‘s Bush Empire in London when he took the opportunity to swoon over Johnson in the middle of his performance.

While singing the lyrics to the band’s song, “My Universe,” the 44-year-old musician pointed to the “50 Shades of Grey” actress who was standing in the balcony of the venue. A fan caught the adorable moment and posted it to Instagram. In the clip, Martin is heard saying “This is about my universe, and she‘s here.” Johnson was then seen with her arms in the air while dancing around.

The musician and actress have been dating for almost four years. The two met through mutual friends after Martin and actress Gwyneth Paltrow split up in 2015. Martin and Paltrow were married for almost 15 years before they divorced in 2016. Reportedly, Paltrow and Johnson are on good terms.

“I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her,” the Goop founder said in a Harper’s Bazaar interview.

“I always start to think of the ampersand sign - what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning into something like that.”