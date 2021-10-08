Dakota Johnson addresses that awkward Ellen DeGeneres interview

Dakota Johnson was one of the guests on The Drew Barrymore Show this week. Drew took the opportunity to praise Dakota for her now-iconic interview with Ellen DeGeneres, one that’s become a staple of internet-speak.

©GettyImages



Dakota Johnson at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival.

Dakota was one of Drew’s guests this week, making an appearance on the live show that was shot in New York’s High Line, featuring a live audience. Dakota’s appearance was on the Drew’s News segment, where Drew reads some real-world headlines and reacts to them, usually in funny and quirky ways. The pair discussed a variety of topics, from nice and pesky neighbors to alternate names for the term ‘tramp stamp.’ They also discussed the interview between Dakota and Ellen.

For background purposes, the interview between Dakota and Ellen took place in 2019, and it featured an awkward exchange between the two. Ellen asked Dakota about her birthday party and said that she hadn’t been invited. “Actually, no, that‘s not the truth, Ellen. You were invited,” Dakota said. “Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of s--- about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited. I didn‘t even know you liked me!”

On The Drew Barrymore show, when talking about the topic of neighbors, Dakota talked about Jimmy Kimmel, who lives next door to her. “They have a lot of parties and they don‘t invite me,” she said, accidentally providing the perfect opening for Drew. “Is this for real? Because people have gotten in trouble for claiming not being invited to your parties.” Dakota laughed alongside the audience, with Drew providing her endorsement, “That was amazing, by the way, like, amazing.”

happy dakota johnson's birthday to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/W0clc4EwNe — alex (@alex_abads) October 4, 2021