Melanie Griffith wished Dakota Johnson a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post

Yesterday was Dakota Johnson’s 32nd birthday. As one would, the actress’ famous mom, Melanie Griffith made sure she took to her Instagram to wish her daughter a happy birthday.

The ‘Working Girl’ actress shared a sweet black and white selfie of her and Dakota posing together cheek to cheek. She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday my gorgeous girl! You are so full of love and magic and mystery♥️ I love you with all of my heart.”

Fans took to Melanie’s post to wish Dakota a happy birthday as well. One commenter wrote, “Dakota is one of my favorite of the younger actresses ~ perfect combo of her mom & dad!” “Birthday love Dakota🎉⭐️💗⭐️🎉🏝🎉⭐️🌺🙌🏾🌴🌺,” read another comment. “Hi beautiful Melanie Dakota very beautiful talented actress like you so beautiful both of you hope to see you both in a movie together,” said another fan.

The mother-daughter duo celebrated by going out to a candle lit dinner in Los Angeles last night. The birthday girl dressed for the occasion wearing a light-colored trendy blazer and matching wide-legged trouser pants. She topped off her look with light loafers and a black square purse. Her 64-year-old mom opted for a black matching set and a black bag on her shoulder.

Both Dakota and Melanie ate and laughed over a table of Italian food with each other and friends of the birthday girl.