Antonio Banderas’ daughter Stella introduces inspiring new project

Stella Banderas Griffith is bringing a light to the world. Antonio Banderas and Melenie Griffith’s daughter has teamed up with her best friend Emma Newbern to launch a newsletter that will provide a space for people to learn healthy coping techniques. “@emmanewbern and I made something! About a month ago, we were both struggling a lot with the anxiety and weight of Covid-19 and its effect on the world and the ones we love.” The young star added that she and her partner were inspired after trying to find healthy ways to get through the pandemic.

©@stellabanderasgriffith



Stella Banderas launched lifestyle newsletter Share Some

“We began seeking our healthy ways to find stability during this time. We discovered lots of gems that we’ve integrated into our lives. So we created a newsletter as an offering! Share Some is a curated little space filled with all of the tools, resources, and wisdom we found to be helpful and heart warming.”

Emma reflected on the project adding: “Made this sweetie space with @stellabanderasgriffith We wanted to share some of the tools, wisdom and resources we implement in our own lives, in hopes of creating some peace in yours. Follow @share__some !!”

In addition to sharing the backstory, the 23-year-old shared the official handle for the site. The newsletter is broken down into 12 parts that include a range of topics from healing, finding peace, natural remedies and prayer.

©@stellabanderasgriffith



Share Some was inspired by Stella’s coping mechanisms during the pandemic

Stella has spent her time in quarantine offline. The last time the actress took to her social media was January. Stella shared a black and white shot of herself. In February, Stella appeared alongside her father Antonio and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel at the Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who suffered a health scare prior to the ceremony, was nominated for his role in Pain & Glory.