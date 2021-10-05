Cristiano Ronaldo is mourning the death of his best friend’s wife

Cristiano Ronaldo is in mourning after learning about the death of his best friend’s wife. The Manchester United striker released a heartfelt statement sharing the sad news. The athlete addressed José Semedo and the rest of his family during this difficult time.

As reported by our sister publication ¡Hola! Semedo’s wife, Soraia, died at the age of 34 from an infection. Ronaldo described her as “a wonderful wife and mother,” whom he and his family will never forget.

“There are times when everything takes a backseat, including football. Last week, unexpectedly, a fantastic human being left, our dear Soraia, a wonderful mother and wife of one of the best friends that life has ever given me. Nothing can erase the pain of my brother José Semedo and the whole family, but we are together today as always, in time to face this difficult moment. Rest in peace, my friend. We will never forget you,” he wrote on Instagram while sharing a photo in which he appears with Georgina, José Semedo, and his deceased wife.

Soraia was reportedly admitted to the Curry Cabral Hospital in Lisbon after suffering complications from an infection. The Semedos had been together for fifteen years and built a family. Soraia is survived by their twin children.

José also took social media to share some words with his late wife, whom he called “my queen,” and Ronaldo. “Rey, one of the words that I use the most when I speak to you is THANK YOU, but it is a thank you that will never become trivial; it is heartfelt thank you, a thank you for giving joy to all Portuguese because with you it is possible to live experiences that even the best dreams we could imagine, thank you for your teachings and advice, thank you for being Portuguese and always representing us with pride and determination,” he said.

According to ¡Hola! Semedo and Ronaldo have been great friends since they were teenagers and played together for Sporting Lisbon. The footballer said he has a career, thanks to Ronaldo. “I owe everything to Ronaldo. If it weren‘t for him, I would have been expelled from the academy and returned to the hood; many of my childhood friends are in jail or have been hooked on drugs. Nothing makes me think that I would not have followed that path. I owe my sports career, my children, and my wonderful life to Cristiano, ” the soccer player said.