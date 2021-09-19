Adele and her new boyfriend Rich Paul go Instagram official

Going public on Instagram is a step forward in any relationship, one that Adele took this weekend. The singer and Grammy award winner posted a set of photos on Instagram, including one with her boyfriend Rich Paul.

©Adele



Adele and her boyfriend cuddle up for the photo.

The photo features Adele and Paul in what looks like a photo booth, with both of them dressed elegantly. Adele was wearing a black Schiaparelli dress with white puffy sleeves that she showed off in other photos in the same post, showing it from different angles. Paul was wearing a velvet tuxedo.

This moment had been building up for some time, with Adele and Paul having made their first public appearance some months ago when watching an NBA basketball final in July. Following that appearance, the pair started stepping out more and more, attending parties together and having double dates in restaurants like Cipriani in New York.

Adele and Paul were spotted at Robert Kraft’s birthday party, where they were hanging out with stars like Bon Jovi, Meek Mill, Billie Jean King, and more.

Rich Paul is one of the biggest sports agents in the industry, representing players like LeBron James and Tristan Thompson. In a profile published in The New Yorker in May of this year, Paul suggested that he may be seeing someone, but made it clear that he was still single. This makes people think that his relationship with Adele dates back to around that time. Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares her eight-year-old son, Angelo. Their divorce was finalized in March of this year.