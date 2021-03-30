Shannon De Lima shares her amazing hair secrets in this exclusive interview

Venezuelan and South American women are always praised for their beautiful hair. Are there any hair secrets or “Abuelita beauty hacks” you learned that you can share?

I consider that all women have a love-hate relationship with our hair color, texture, and volume since the ones that have it straight want it curly and vice versa until we learn to love it. In my case, of course, I have plenty of secrets to keep my hair healthy; from brushing it carefully every night like the princesses of fairy tales (believe me, this works and makes a difference in my hair), cut it every new moon (every 3 months) and spoil it with hair treatments at your favorite hair salon once a month. I go to Armandeus Brickell and they usually put me on a special treatment called Infusion by the brand Truss.