Michelle Obama reacts to Meghan Markle’s racism claims: ‘It wasn’t a complete surprise to hear her feelings’

Michelle Obama is praying for healing between the Sussexes and the British royal family. The former first lady reacted to Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview during her own sit-down with Jenna Bush Hager for NBC News’ TODAY. Discussing the racism that Meghan claimed she experienced, Jenna told Michelle, “I feel like that was heartbreaking to hear that she felt like she was in her own family, her own family thought differently of her.”

Watch @JennaBushHager’s full interview with @MichelleObama on her new Netflix show for kids, “Waffles + Mochi,” her mental health struggles during the pandemic and last year’s racial unrest, having her daughters back home, and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. pic.twitter.com/fbL1jxKKAJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 16, 2021

The Waffles + Mochi star replied, “Race isn’t a new construct in this world for people of color, so it wasn’t a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated.”

“I think the thing that I hope for, and the thing I think about, is that this, first and foremost, is a family. And I pray for forgiveness and healing for them so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all,” Michelle continued.

The Becoming author, whom the Duchess of Sussex interviewed for British Vogue in 2019, also spoke about public service—Meghan and Harry declared that “service is universal” after the Queen confirmed that they would not be returning as working members of the royal family. “Public service, it’s a bright, sharp, hot spotlight, and most people don’t understand it, nor should they,” Michelle said. “The thing that I always keep in mind is that none of this is about us in public service. It’s about the people that we serve. I always try to push the light back out and focus it on the folks that we’re actually here to serve.”

©Getty Images



Michelle Obama said ‘there’s nothing more important than family’

In a separate interview with Access, Sasha and Malia Obama’s mother was asked for her thoughts on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell sit-down. “My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time,” Michelle said. “Because there’s nothing more important than family.”

Gayle King revealed on Tuesday that Prince Harry has spoken with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles since the Oprah interview aired. “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation,” Gayle shared on CBS This Morning.

She added, “And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still. No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time.”