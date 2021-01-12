Here’s another glimpse of Jennifer Lopez’s white cutout dress

Jennifer Lopez’s Versace gown might be one of her most iconic looks, but this white cutout dress from LaQuan Smith is equally eye-catching and logic-defying. The Bronx Diva fashion stylist, Rob Zangardi, shared on social media another glimpse of the tight-fitting dress she wore last year to thank her Billboard’s Women In Music ICON Award.

In December 2020, JLO Beauty’s founder shared the fit for the first time on her Instagram account. “THANK YOU!!!! The @BillboardWomen In Music ICON Award!! Wow!! I am truly grateful and deeply touched. ✨ This honor is particularly special because it feels full circle. If my music has created a beautiful memory for someone, then there is no greater reward,” she wrote to accompany the image.



Besides JLo, another well-known artist rocked the sexy long sleeve dress. Megan Thee Stallion also delighted her fans posing wearing the same look.

©LaQuan Smith/@JLo



Megan Thee Stallion and JLo wearing a white cutout dress from LaQuan Smith.

Indeed, both Megan Thee Stallion and JLo are serving us “Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody” for days. Recently, the Puerto Rican descent singer and actress shared on social media a snap of her “Beach bum.” After her New Year’s Eve performance and the launching of her new beauty line, the “Pa Ti” interpreter took some days to vacation at the beach.

The Latina Powerhouse posted a photo wearing a plum colored bikini from Triangl, with a matching Christian Dior bucket hat. Lopez paired the look with gold chunky hoops and oversized sunnies.

Days prior, the superstar blessed us wearing a red bikini with a purple and gold silk Versace robe. Lopez completed the look with large gold hoops.

If you wonder how JLo maintains her perfectly sculpted body, everything is thanks to a lot of exercises and minimum intake of sugar and carbs. “Not only do you get a headache, but you feel like you‘re in an alternate reality or universe. Like you don’t feel like yourself. You realize that you’re addicted to sugar,” she said during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. ”What happens is, it takes down the inflammation a little bit. So all of a sudden you start feeling really small, and less swollen, and it feels good. You get addicted to that feeling too.”

Lopez also makes sure to meditate every day and tell herself positive affirmation while looking in the mirror. “Every day, I say I am youthful and timeless at every age. I live a beautiful, adventurous life with my children, and we’re all in perfect health, always. All of these great things you learn to say to yourself, so there’s this positive self-talk in your head really does create a beautiful person on the inside who maintains a beautiful person on the outside,” she told HOLA! USA during a Zoom call.

