Diane von Furstenberg shares photo of herself in a swimsuit: ‘Own your age’

Diane von Furstenberg is owning her age and encouraging others to do the same. The fashion designer, who turned 74 on Dec. 31, took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a mirror selfie of herself wearing a green one-piece swimsuit. Alongside the photo, Diane penned: “Am I crazy to post this ? Own your age ....it’s a proof you have lived ! Love to everyone ❤️😃.”

The fashion icon’s followers were quick to react to the empowering post, praising Diane for her “good lesson.” “You are a wonderful beautiful human being and you should never ever ever be afraid or ashamed to show who you are to the world. The only opinion that matters my dear is your own. #awesomeness #ownitgirl #gurlpower #selflove #love 💯💯💯💯,” one wrote, while another added: “Thank you for posting this , we have to learn to embrace our age , good lesson.”

Kris Jenner and actress Kate Bosworth also commented on the designer’s photo writing, “Beautiful.” Meanwhile, Diane’s granddaughter Talita von Furstenberg, daughter of Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg, wrote, “You look amazing !”

©Getty Images



The fashion designer turned 74 on Dec. 31

Last year, Diane opened up to People magazine about owning who you are and your perfections. While discussing her InCharge with DVF podcast, she said, “I kind of started this whole movement called, ‘in charge.’ I always feel like people used to ask me, ‘What did you want to do when you were growing up?’ I always said, ‘Well, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, but I knew the kind of woman I wanted to be, and I wanted to be a woman in charge.’ So I always said that.”

Diane continued, “But the truth is that being in charge is first and foremost, a commitment to yourself. It’s owning who you are. If you own your imperfections, they become your assets. If you own your vulnerability, it becomes your strength. So, it’s about the relationship you have with yourself, and it’s about your character, and it’s about all of that. So, that’s what being in charge is about.”

