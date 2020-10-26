This is Karol G’s favorite childhood dish

There’s no doubt that Karol G loves her country; however, when it comes to gastronomy, like most of us, she grew up exploring other cultures’ traditional dishes. In an all-new episode of Made From Scratch, an unscripted, weekly series from FUSE that features artists as they cook their favorite childhood dishes with family members who helped them rise to prominence, the Colombian singer and her sister Jessica Giraldo make Pasta Bolognese.

Known in Italy as ragù alla bolognese, the Giraldo sister’s favorite dish is made with pasta and Bologna’s city’s meat-based sauce. Traditionally the sauce includes a soffrito of onion, celery and carrot, beef, fatty pork, white wine, milk, and tomato paste; however, for Italians, the rest of the world’s version of the sauce is more similar to the ragù alla Napoletana, a tomato-based sauce to which minced meat has been added. It is a popular dish Prince William once cooked to woo Kate Middleton.

While cooking, the sisters reminiscent about their past and talk about growing up in Colombia, family, being Latina, and upcoming projects. “I got in this industry [and it is] the best thing that I can ask for,” said Karol G, while enjoying the Pasta Bolognese with Jessica. “I’m representing my country, and my country has evolved. Colombia had really bad times years ago, and for me, it is beautiful to get our country known, because of [our] culture, because of [our] music, because of beautiful things, because of the beauty of my country,” she said passionately.

Loading the player...

The singer continued adding that, as a Latina, she is very proud that the Latinx community is getting the worldwide recognition it deserves. “Right now, I feel really proud because we’re getting the attention. Everybody is listening to our music, and it is beautiful because it doesn’t matter the language, it doesn’t matter the culture, we all are the same.” The Colombian also said that she loves that even if people from other countries can’t understand Spanish-language music is a beautiful thing when they find joy in it. “We grew up listening to English music, and for me, it’s really beautiful to know that there are people that don’t speak Spanish, that don’t know [about] my country, but know [who is] Karol G, they know my music, they enjoy my music. That’s the most beautiful thing about my career. I really love that,” she added.

Latina Powerhouse entertainer Karol G also said how important it is to have her family on her side all the time. “It’s really important to have these moments with my family because they are they are the ones that told me the truth all the time,” she said. “They call me out; they get mad, they tell me ‘that’s not good Karol,’ or ‘that’s good, Karol.’ I can believe in them, and it is very important for me to have their opinion, their support, and their company. I don’t want to get lost in this industry is kind of easy.”

Jessica Giraldo took the opportunity to share what she admires most of her sister. “That’s what I admire the most about Caro,” she said, referring to the singer, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro. “Despite the distance and that Caro is far away. And how busy she is, she has never forgotten the family. For her, the family is always the first, her priority. Every day she talks to my parents, and she is asking if something is missing. Family unity is still essential for her, and I feel it is fundamental in Karol’s career. Karol is what he is, also because of the family’s support and accompaniment, and I love being able to share with her,” the singer’s sister revealed. After her moving words, both of them merged into a beautiful hug.



The new episode of Made From Scratch will be aired on Tuesday, October 27, at 11:00 pm, ET/PT, on FUSE.

