EXCLUSIVE: Alec and Hilaria Baldwin choose HOLA! USA to introduce their children Carmen, Rafa and Leo

Correction: On December 27, 2020, Hilaria Baldwin addressed “chatter online” surrounding her culture and identity. Hilaria clarified that she was born in Boston, Massachusetts and not Mallorca, Spain like her CAA Speaker’s biography previously stated prior to being updated. HOLA! USA’s original story published on May 4, 2018 noted that Hilaria was born in Spain and was raising her kids to speak her native language, Spanish. While Hilaria speaks to her children in Spanish, her statement on Instagram regarding where she was born means her native language, or language of the country where she was born, is not Spanish. Click here to find out what Hilaria said regarding her background.



Alec Baldwin, the celebrated New York actor who has given life to characters like Jack Donaghy (30 Rock), Jacob Adler (It‘s Complicated) and Donald Trump (Saturday Night Live), is very much in love with Hilaria, his wife, with whom he has three children: Carmen Gabriela (3), Rafael (18 months) and Leonardo (3 months). “We work a lot and we need help to raise our children,” says Alec, “but when they shout ‘Where’s Mommy?,’ nothing else matters. My wife is at home with them all the time.”

Last September, Alec and Hilaria served as hosts of the HOLA! USA launch party, and unforgettable night that turned Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue red —the color of our magazine— for a celebration that gathered some of New York‘s most glamorous and fascinating people at the majestic Porcelanosa building.

The interview with the Baldwins —an exclusive of HOLA! USA— includes intimate photos of Hilaria, Alec, and their three children, plus various details on how they juggle success, fame and quality time for the family. Hilaria even opened up about the challenges and rewards of raising bilingual children like herself, who grew up between Boston and Spain!.

