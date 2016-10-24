Pete Burns, the controversial singer of the band Dead Or Alive, dies after suffering a cardiac arrest

Peter Jozzeppi Burns, the lead singer of the famous eighties band Dead or Alive, died on Sunday, October 23 after suffering a cardiac arrest. This was confirmed by a representative through the Twitter account of the beloved singer: "It is with the greatest sadness that we have to break the tragic news that our beloved Pete Burns of (Dead Or Alive) died suddenly yesterday of a massive cardiac arrest. According to the statement, the singer’s family is “devastated by the loss of our special star."

With his band Dead or Alive, Pete Burns was launched to stardom in the eighties with hits like ‘Brand new lover’. The way he dressed, always extravagant and glamorous, caused much controversy. Burns previously accused his colleague Boy George of copying his iconic look. In the nineties, Pete attracted much attention because of the extreme changes he made to his face.

"He was a true visionary, a beautiful talented soul, and he will be missed by all who loved and appreciated everything he was and all of the wonderful memories he has left us with," his family said in the statement. Pete was 57 years old.