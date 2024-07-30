The Prince and Princess of Wales release emotional statement following 'heinous attack'

The Prince and Princess of Wales have sent their love and prayers to those involved in the Southport stabbing attack. The royal couple, who have three children of their own, released an emotional, personal statement on social media on Monday.

"As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through," Prince William and Catherine began. "We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack."

"Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most," they continued, signing the message off with "W& C."

Two children, aged six and seven, died on Monday. A third child, aged nine, passed away early Tuesday morning as a result of injuries sustained in the attack. Per the Merseyside Police, eight other children were injured during the attack, and five of them "are in a critical condition." Two adults are also said to be "in a critical condition."

According to CNN, the attack on July 29 happened at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. Taylor Swift has said that she is "completely in shock." On her Instagram Story, she wrote: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock...The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders."

"These were just little kids at a dance class," the singer added. "I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

King Charles also released a message on Monday, stating that he and Queen Camilla were "profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport." His Majesty added, "We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack."