Royal family members to attend Princess' graduation in the UK

Belgium's future Queen is graduating from college! Princess Elisabeth is set to graduate from Lincoln College, University of Oxford with her bachelor's degree in history and politics later this month.

The ceremony is scheduled for July 23 at the Sheldonian Theatre in Oxford. The Belgian Royal Palace has announced that the Princess' parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, will attend the graduation along with two of Elizabeth's younger siblings, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore. The palace did not mention the King and Queen's second child, Prince Gabriel.

© Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Elisabeth began her studies at the university in the UK back in 2021. The Princess is said to have had a "wonderful time" at the school. A spokesperson for the Belgian Royal Palace told the Oxford Mail, in a story published on July 2, that “The Princess loved studying in Oxford and had a wonderful time in Lincoln College.”

The 22-year-old Belgian royal will be heading to the United States this summer to continue her studies. Her Royal Highness is set to begin a master’s program at Harvard. On May 7, the palace announced (translated to English): “After having recently successfully completed the admission tests, Her Royal Highness Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, will begin a master’s degree in public policy this summer at Harvard University (Harvard Kennedy School) in Boston."

“This two-year course will complete her university education following her bachelor’s degree in History and Politics at the University of Oxford (Lincoln College),” the palace added. “The Princess was also selected for an ‘Honorary Award’ from the Fulbright program, the international exchange program in the field of education of the United States Department of State.”

Elisabeth is the eldest of Queen Mathilde and King Philippe’s four children, and is first in line to the Belgian throne, after her father.