What Princess Eugenie had to say about joining her royal cousins at a party

Princess Eugenie was “delighted” to support her cousin Prince William this week. The 34 year old was among the British royal family members who attended the garden party, hosted by the Prince of Wales on behalf of King Charles, on Tuesday.

Eugenie took to her personal Instagram on May 22 to share pictures from the party. Alongside the post, she penned: “Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country.”

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Prince William “personally invited” his cousinsPeter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to the garden party at Buckingham Palace. Zara’s husband Mike Tindall, as well as Queen Elizabeth’s cousin the Duke of Gloucester and the Duchess of Gloucester, who are both working members of the royal family, also attended the event.

The royals braved the rain, holding on to their own umbrellas, as they chatted with guests.﻿ William joked at the party (via The Standard) that it was “good weather for swimming.”

The Waleses’ Instagram account shared pictures and footage from the garden party on social media, writing: “A pleasure meeting so many wonderful people from across the UK at today’s garden party 🌺 ☔️.” Around 8,000 individuals are said to have been invited. Per the royal family’s website, garden parties “are an important way for members of the Royal Family to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community.”