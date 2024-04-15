Queen Elizabeth’s grandson splits from girlfriend

Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips has split from Lindsay Wallace. Peter’s official spokesman confirmed the pair’s break up to PEOPLE, calling the news “a private matter.”

A friend of the former couple told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!: “Peter and Lindsay made the difficult decision to separate as they were spending less time together with work and family commitments.

“Peter’s business commitments and work in F1 meant he has been away and travelling non stop,” the friend added. “It obviously came as a shock as most people thought they were absolutely rock solid, it’s very sad. Peter has been travelling all over the world and has been incredibly busy and Lindsay is based up in Scotland, so it’s been hard for them to see each other.”

Peter and Lindsay (pictured in 2022) have split

Lindsay made her debut with the royal family during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. During their relationship, she joined Peter at the Epsom Derby in 2022, as well as at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Royal Ascot 2022, Wimbledon, King Charles’ coronation concert and Royal Ascot 2023, where she was seen with Peter and his uncle King Charles.

According to reports, Lindsay went to Gordonstoun School in Scotland with Peter’s sister Zara Tindall. She reportedly attended the christening of Zara’s son Lucas Tindall in November of 2021, and, per The Sun, was introduced to Peter’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth after a shooting party at Windsor.

“They were friends first because Lindsay is very close to Zara but then the relationship developed into something much closer,” a source told The Telegraph in 2022.

Peter was previously married to Autumn Phillips. The pair, who share daughters Savannah and Isla, announced their separation in February of 2020. In a statement at the time, they said: “After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate. They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one,” adding their “first priority will remain the continued well being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters.”