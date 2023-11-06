Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have night out in Las Vegas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were among the famous faces in the crowd at the final show of Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex coordinated in black for their night out in Sin City.

Meghan attended the performance at Resorts World Theatre wearing a black mini dress, said to be by Valentino, while Harry sported a black shirt and blazer. Celine Dion and Katy’s husband Orlando Bloom were also spotted in the audience on Saturday.

Back in 2021, Harry appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where he revealed that he and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor message each other. At the time, the Duke said (via E!), “Just two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message, because he’s just down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi.”

Meghan and Harry (pictured on September 12, 2023) attended Katy Perry’s show in Las Vegas on Nov. 4

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s parents, who live in Montecito, were seen taking a private plane to Vegas with Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden and Zoe Saldana.

Meghan was filmed dancing at the concert to Katy’s song “Roar.” Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s eight-year-old niece, Princess Charlotte, was caught on camera singing along to the same song.

In May, Katy performed at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle. Although Harry did not attend the concert, several of his family members were in attendance, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and more.

Ahead of the coronation concert, Katy told Extra that she was “so grateful to get the honor.” She said, “I’m an ambassador to one of [King Charles’] foundations for the British Asian Trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking, which is a huge issue of our time that people don’t talk enough about, and it just aligned with all my values.”