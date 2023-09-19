The Prince of Wales is back in the New York groove! ﻿Prince William returned to the states on Monday, Sept. 18, for his first visit to New York City since 2014. His Royal Highness, who flew on a commercial flight, traveled to the Big Apple to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, where the 15 finalists for the 2023 Earthshot Prize will be unveiled on Sept. 19.

In addition to the summit, the heir to the throne will be carrying out additional engagements linked to The Earthshot Prize, which he is the founder of, and to learn about how New York is tackling environmental issues during his visit.

From wading in the water to the summit, scroll to see all the best photos from Prince William’s 2023 visit to New York City...