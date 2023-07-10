King Charles welcomes President Biden to Windsor©Getty Images
ROYAL NEWS

King Charles and President Joe Biden have tea together in Windsor

It was their first meeting since His Majesty’s coronation

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

King Charles III welcomed President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle on Monday. The president of the United States traveled to Windsor following his meeting in London with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

RELATED:

Baby on the way—The Middleton family is growing!

King Charles III welcomed President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle on July 10©Getty Images
King Charles III welcomed President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle on July 10

“Welcome to the UK, @POTUS. 🇺🇸🤝🇬🇧,” the royal family’s Instagram account captioned a photo of the monarch and president inside Windsor Castle.


President Biden was greeted by a Guard of Honour formed of The Prince of Wales’s Company of the Welsh Guards, supported by The Band of The Welsh Guards. The Guards gave a Royal Salute and the U.S. National Anthem was played before His Majesty invited the president to inspect the Guard. The King and president also enjoyed tea together on Monday prior to viewing an exhibition of items from the royal collection relating to the United States.

The King and president had tea together in Windsor©Getty Images
The King and president had tea together in Windsor

The meeting on July 10 was the first time the pair has met since Charles’ coronation. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden attended the coronation service on May 6 with the president’s granddaughter Finnegan Biden.

Buckingham Palace noted that King Charles first met a serving American President in 1959 when President Eisenhower visited his mother Queen Elizabeth and father Prince Philip at Balmoral Castle.

Related Video:

Prince William launches project to address homelessness in UK

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more