King Charles and President Joe Biden have tea together in Windsor

King Charles III welcomed President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle on Monday. The president of the United States traveled to Windsor following his meeting in London with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

©Getty Images



King Charles III welcomed President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle on July 10

“Welcome to the UK, @POTUS. 🇺🇸🤝🇬🇧,” the royal family’s Instagram account captioned a photo of the monarch and president inside Windsor Castle.

President Biden was greeted by a Guard of Honour formed of The Prince of Wales’s Company of the Welsh Guards, supported by The Band of The Welsh Guards. The Guards gave a Royal Salute and the U.S. National Anthem was played before His Majesty invited the president to inspect the Guard. The King and president also enjoyed tea together on Monday prior to viewing an exhibition of items from the royal collection relating to the United States.

©Getty Images



The King and president had tea together in Windsor

The meeting on July 10 was the first time the pair has met since Charles’ coronation. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden attended the coronation service on May 6 with the president’s granddaughter Finnegan Biden.

Buckingham Palace noted that King Charles first met a serving American President in 1959 when President Eisenhower visited his mother Queen Elizabeth and father Prince Philip at Balmoral Castle.