Have Meghan and Harry heard from royal family members since ‘car chase’ in NYC?

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess said they were “involved in a near catastrophic car chase” on May 16

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

King Charles III has reportedly not reached out to his son Prince Harry following his and Meghan Markle’s “car chase” in New York City earlier this week. The Telegraph reported on May 18 that it understands the monarch “has not been in touch with the Duke of Sussex in the wake” of the chase, “despite the Duke’s hopes that the experience might have prompted his father to contact him.”

According to the outlet, Meghan and Harry haven’t heard from any senior members of the royal family. “The lack of personal contact, as well as Buckingham Palace’s refusal to publicly acknowledge or comment on the incident, is understood to have frustrated the couple, who friends suggested may have hoped to garner more support, particularly on a personal level,” per The Telegraph.

On Wednesday, Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson said that the couple and Duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland, had been “involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” on Tuesday evening.

King Charles has reportedly not been in touch with Prince Harry following the Sussexes’ “car chase”©Getty Images
King Charles has reportedly not been in touch with Prince Harry following the Sussexes’ “car chase”

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the spokesperson’s statement continued. “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

The night of the “chase,” Meghan, Harry and Doria attended the Ms. Foundation for Women’s 2023 Women of Vision Awards, where the Duchess of Sussex was honored for her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls.

