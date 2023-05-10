Princess’ daughter requires surgery after breaking arm

Princess Leonore of Sweden has suffered a broken arm. The Swedish Royal Court confirmed to HOLA! USA on May 10 that Princess Madeleine’s nine-year-old daughter has broken her arm and will require surgery. Due to the accident, the royal mom of three had to cancel a trip back home to Sweden.

According to Svensk Damtidning, Leonore’s accident happened at home in Florida. The World Childhood Foundation, which Queen Silvia of Sweden founded in 1999, shared a press release on Wednesday explaining that Princess Madeleine would no longer be attending a special evening in aid of the Childhood.

“The reason is that Princess Leonore has tripped and broken her arm and is waiting for an operation,” the foundation said (translated to English). “From Childhood, we wish Princess Leonore a speedy recovery.”

Madeleine, her husband Christopher O’Neill and their three kids—Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne—have lived in Florida since 2018. The Swedish Royal Court announced in March that the royal family of five will be leaving the states and moving to Sweden this year.

“HRH Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill, together with their children, will move to Stockholm in August 2023,” the Swedish Royal Court said in a previous press release. “Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill have decided that their family shall relocate to Sweden indefinitely.”

Madeleine and her family will reside in an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm. Leonore and Nicolas, seven, will begin elementary school in the autumn, while Adrienne, five, will start preschool.