British royal family member makes history: Details!

King Charles III made history during his first state visit since his accession last year. On Thursday, Princes William and Harry’s father became the first British monarch to address the German Bundestag, while the national parliament was in session. Speaking both German and English, His Majesty’s speech celebrated the “deep historical bonds and longstanding links” between the UK and Germany.

“Today, it gives me particular pride to be with you once again, now as King, and to renew the special bond between our two countries,” the King said in his remarks. “This friendship meant so much to my beloved Mother, The late Queen, who often spoke of the fifteen official visits she made to Germany, including her five State Visits.”

©RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images



King Charles made history on March 30 becoming the first British Monarch to address the Bundestag in session

Charles also recalled in his speech, his first visit to Germany back when he was a teen. He said, “I can hardly begin to express the pride I feel in the strength of the partnership between our two countries. Germany, her people and distinctive culture have made such a profound impact on me over so many of my previous visits. Since I first came to Germany when I was just 13 years old, I have grown to become familiar with the different corners of this remarkable land.”

The monarch continued, “Like many British people, I have close personal ties here - in my case, cherished family relationships and associations that go back generations. For all of us, however, there are countless points of connection and common experience in the British-German story, which has unfolded over nearly two millennia.”

According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash, the King received a standing ovation following his speech at the German Bundestag on March 30. His Majesty and Queen Consort Camilla arrived in Berlin on Wednesday to begin their three-day state visit to Germany. Ahead of their trip, Charles and Camilla said in a joint message shared on Twitter, “We are very much looking forward to meeting all of those who make this country so special. It is a great joy to be able to continue the deepening of the longstanding friendship between our two nations.”