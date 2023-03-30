What King Charles had to say when offered a Burger King crown

With less than two months until he is crowned at Westminster Abbey, King Charles III was presented with a crown...a paper crown. During a walkabout in Berlin on Wednesday, a well-wisher offered the monarch, 74, a Burger King crown.

The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English shared a video of the moment on Twitter, tweeting: “Great scenes today during the King’s first walkabout in Berlin. He was affectionately offered a crown - a paper Burger King one - by a well-wisher who told him politely:`This is for you, if you want it’. Charles smiled broadly and said: ‘I’m alright!’”

The King and Queen Consort began their state visit to Germany on March 29

The King and Queen Consort Camilla arrived in Berlin on March 29 for their first state visit since His Majesty’s accession last September. While the monarch declined the Burger King crown in Germany, he will soon be wearing two crowns at his upcoming coronation.

The King will be crowned with St Edward’s Crown during the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Charles will also wear the Imperial State Crown during the service. St Edward’s Crown was worn by the monarch’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth, at her coronation back in 1953.

Buckingham Palace has said that the coronation service in May will reflect the King’s “role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”