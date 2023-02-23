Princess Diana’s brother on if he’s going to King Charles’ coronation

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, doesn’t think he’ll be attending King Charles III’s coronation. Princess Diana’s brother was asked whether he will be going to the royal event during a recent episode of the Off Air... with Jane and Fi podcast.

“I wouldn’t have thought so,” he answered. “I think it’s only about two thousand people going.”

Podcast co-host Jane Garvey admitted to Charles that she will be thinking of his late sister on the day of the coronation. “I hope it is not offensive, but I think she will be in our minds,” Jane said. “I think it’s very complimentary, actually. But I mean obviously, I think of Diana every day, in different context,” Charles replied.

©Getty Images



Charles Spencer’s sister Diana married King Charles, then-the Prince of Wales, in 1981

“Actually the whole royal thing, doesn’t really, I don’t find it as interesting as a lot of people, do you know what I mean? I just get on with my life. I look after what I have to look after and the estate and I have a career and write books etc,” he added.

While “people obviously assume” that he cares “a lot about that side of things,” Princes William and Harry’s maternal uncle noted it’s just a “side part of my life”.

Charles’ sister Diana married King Charles in 1981. Their marriage was later dissolved in 1996. Queen Elizabeth’s firstborn went on to marry his second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, in 2005.

King Charles, who acceded to the throne following the death of his mother last year, and Queen Consort Camilla are set to be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023. Buckingham Palace has previously said that the service “will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”