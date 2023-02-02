The Princess of Wales reveals what Valentine’s Day gift she’s not expecting from Prince William

The Princess of Wales is not expecting roses from her husband this Valentine’s Day. While at Kirkgate Market in Leeds on Tuesday, Catherine stopped at a flower stall, where she spoke with florist Neil Ashcroft. With Valentine’s Day coming up, Neil suggested that “William will be buying her roses.”

“I don’t think he will do,’” the royal mom of three said, according to PA Media.

Prince William and Catherine have been married since April 2011. While the Princess doesn’t believe she will be getting roses on Valentine’s Day this year, her husband has reportedly gifted her flowers for the holiday in the past.

The Princess of Wales (pictured on Jan. 30) admitted that she does not think Prince William will be getting her roses for Valentine’s Day

On their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple in 2012, William reportedly sent his wife—whom he was apart from because of work—a card and some flowers.

Catherine visited Kirkgate Market on Jan. 31 to mark the launch of Shaping Us, a new long-term campaign from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. There, the Princess “spoke to vendors and the public about their experience of early childhood, and what Shaping Us means to them.”

The night before, William joined his wife at a pre-launch event at BAFTA. The launch of Shaping Us follows over a decade of work by the Princess of Wales on early childhood and lifelong mental health and wellbeing.