Prince William teases the Princess of Wales during joint engagement

The Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit to Windsor Foodshare on Thursday. The royal couple got “hands on” during their visit to the organization, which provides short-term weekly help in the form of food parcels to individuals and families in the local area.

Prince William and Catherine, who recycled her Hobbs Tilda coat, helped sort food donations and prepare packages for the charity’s clients to collect. As the Princess chatted with volunteers, the Prince of Wales jokingly said, “Excuse me, too much nattering going on over here!”

During their visit, the Prince and Princess met with individuals involved in running the service “to learn more about the support they provide to those in need, and about the charity’s founding principles which centre around treating everyone as equals and making no judgements on their circumstances.”

As they left, William said (via HELLO!), “We would love to come back without the entourage.” Catherine reportedly laughed as they were told that one of them had been a better packer than the other. William jokingly added, “And one’s a better cook than the other.”

The couple’s official Twitter account shared footage from the outing, along with a message that read: “Wonderful to spend some time with volunteers at Windsor Foodshare this morning. The donations and food packages make such a difference to those in the local area who need them. Hope we were more of a help than a hindrance when it came to the packing!”

Windsor Foodshare, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, is “completely reliant on monetary and food donations from individuals, businesses and local retail outlets.”