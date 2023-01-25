‘Harry & Meghan’ director says Buckingham Palace tried to ‘discredit’ Netflix series

Liz Garbus believes Buckingham Palace tried to “discredit” the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the two-time Academy Award nominee admitted that making the docuseries was at times a “surreal immersion exercise into the alleged palace mind games Harry and Meghan described to her.”

“For instance, Buckingham Palace said that we didn’t reach out for comment [on the docuseries] when we did,” Liz said. “They did that to discredit us…and by discrediting us, they can discredit the content of the show.”

“We lived through some of those moments that were a little bit like Alice Through the Looking Glass,” the Harry & Meghan director continued.

Volume 1 of Harry & Meghan premiered on Dec. 8, 2022. A title card in the beginning of the first episode states, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.”

Following the release of Harry & Meghan, it was reported that Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and members of the royal family had not been approached for comment on the series. Though CNN’s Max Foster tweeted on the day of the release, “Plot thickens… Kensington Palace did receive an email about part of the series from what purported to be a third party production company but they couldn’t verify it so didn’t respond.” Max added, “Same with Buckingham Palace.”

According to Sky News, “Kensington Palace confirmed it did receive an email purporting to be from a third-party production company. It added that it attempted to verify its authenticity with Archewell Productions (the couple’s firm) and Netflix, but never received a response.”