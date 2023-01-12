The Princess of Wales pictured out following release of Prince Harry’s memoir

The Princess of Wales was spotted out on Wednesday for the first time since the release of her brother-in-law Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. The MailOnline and PEOPLE magazine published a photo of Catherine behind the wheel reportedly driving near Windsor Castle.

Harry’s book was officially released the day before the Princess was photographed out. The Duke wrote about his sister-in-law in his memoir, in addition to Prince William, King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

The Princess of Wales and Prince Harry pictured in 2019

Catherine celebrated her birthday on the eve of the release of Spare. The Princess turned 41 on Monday, Jan. 9. It was the royal’s first birthday as Princess of Wales.

The royal mom of three will reportedly be stepping out this week for her first public engagement of 2023. The Telegraph reported on Jan. 9 that Prince William and Catherine “will be in the north of England” this week “for a long-standing engagement supporting one of the country’s most hard-pressed communities.

According to The Telegraph, “Palace staff refuse to discuss Prince Harry’s book, but it is clear that Kate has no intention of being blown off course, with a high-profile public appearance coming later this week and a major announcement due towards the end of the month.”