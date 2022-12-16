Home for the holidays! Princess Leonor carries out engagement during school break

Princess Leonor is back in Spain ahead of the holidays! Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s eldest daughter stepped out for an engagement in Madrid amid﻿ her December break from school. The 17 year old visited the Oficina Central de Cruz Roja Española (the Central Office of the Spanish Red Cross) sans her family on Thursday, Dec. 15.

During the visit, Leonor met with young volunteers and participants from Red Cross programs. The Spanish Royal Household revealed that the Princess of Asturias was given a copy of the collection of poems “Los Principios Fundamentales” as well as a Red Cross volunteer vest.

The heir to the Spanish throne looked business chic for the outing. According to UFO No More, Leonor wore Carolina Herrera’s “Prince of Wales Check Blazer,” which her mom Letizia has previously worn. The royal teen teamed the blazer with a burgundy turtleneck, pants and black ballet flats.

Leonor, who studies at UWC Atlantic in Wales, is currently on break from school. The break is said to have started Dec. 9, per ¡HOLA! Spain, and ends Jan. 4.

Earlier this week, the Spanish Royal Household shared Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s 2022 Christmas card, which features a photo of their two daughters, Leonor and Infanta Sofia. “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023” is printed inside of the card. The four royals signed the card under a handwritten message, which translated to English reads: “Very affectionately and with our best wishes.”