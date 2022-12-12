New festive photos of the Princess of Wales released

Sparkling in sequins! The Princess of Wales looks festive in new photos shared by Kensington Palace on Sunday. The pictures were released ahead of the royal’s second annual Christmas carol service.

Catherine,﻿ wearing a shimmering red dress from Needle & Thread, was pictured standing in front of a Christmas tree in one photo. A behind-the-scenes picture of the Princess with lighting equipment was also released.

“Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey, full of festive carols and beautiful performances, as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of year,” Catherine is quoted as saying in a promo for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, according to PEOPLE.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas will air Christmas Eve on ITV1. Catherine’s carol service, which will be part of the program, is taking place Thursday, Dec. 15, at Westminster Abbey.

This year’s event is dedicated to Queen Elizabeth and the values the late monarch “demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.” Kensington Palace previously noted “these principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.”

Together At Christmas will feature carols performed by the Westminster Abbey choir and musical performances by Craig David, Alexis Ffrench and Samantha Barks, in addition to a special duet from Alfie Boe and Melanie C. Prince William, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Hugh Bonneville and Kadeena Cox are also set to deliver poignant readings.

The palace announced last week that King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and other members of the royal family will join the Prince and Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey for the service.