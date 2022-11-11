Princess Eugenie shares photos from outing with sister Princess Beatrice

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice teamed up for a visit to the Royal British Legion Industries. The sisters visited the charity, which supports the Armed Forces, people with disabilities and people who are unemployed, ahead of Armistice Day. Eugenie, 32, took to her personal Instagram on Friday, Nov. 11, to share pictures from the outing with her big sister, 34.

“It was a such an honour to visit @rblicharity with my sister earlier this week. The charity provides vital care, welfare and employment services to Armed Forces veterans across the UK,” Eugenie wrote alongside the pictures. “We met incredible veterans who have completed RBLI’s #Lifeworks employability programme. It was wonderful to see the programme in action at the charity’s social enterprise factory which provides meaningful employment to veterans.”

The royal siblings also visited Queen Elizabeth Court, the charity’s assisted living facility, where Eugenie met someone who served with her late grandmother. She penned, “We also visited the assisted living facility, Queen Elizabeth Court, to meet some of the lovely residents who call it home; many of whom have served our country with distinction. I also met Vi, who told me she served with my late Grandmother, which brought me such pride.”

Eugenie added, “This Armistice Day we remember and pay tribute to the Fallen, the inspiring veterans and those currently serving in the Armed Forces across the world.”