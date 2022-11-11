The Prince and Princess of Wales spotted at a pub

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed a date at a pub this week. The royal couple was seen at a local pub in Windsor on Nov. 8. The North East Learning Trust shared the royal sighting while congratulating their chair Maggie Saxton on receiving her OBE.

The multi-academy education trust tweeted on Nov. 9, “Congratulations to our chair, Maggie Saxton, who received her OBE from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle yesterday. Maggie was thrilled to attend the ceremony and in particular, to find herself sitting beside the Prince and Princess of Wales in the local pub afterwards!”

According to the Court Circular, Princess Anne held the investiture at Windsor Castle in the afternoon, while the Prince of Wales held an investiture at the castle in the morning.

William and Catherine moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor this year. The Prince and Princess’ three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four, now attend Lambrook School in Berkshire.

The heir to the British throne and his family have previously been spotted together at a pub. Last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited a pub in Norfolk with their kids. “It was amazing to see how down-to-earth the family were,” a witness told The Sun. “It would have been easy to miss them - and just assume they were any other family.”

“They were laughing and chatting and clearly enjoying each other’s company,” the onlooker added. “They were eating outside, I suppose because it was easier for the children. There was no security around, just them chilling like any other family. Wills had a burger and chips.”