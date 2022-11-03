Queen Letizia steps out in a skirt featuring a cutout

Queen Letizia attended the 22nd edition of the Festival de Cine “Ópera Prima” Ciudad de Tudela on Wednesday. The 50-year-old royal flashed her leg during the outing wearing a checkered skirt that featured a cutout.

The pleated navy and white design is from the Toga Archives x H&M collection. ﻿“Toga Archives x H&M. A collection of classic, iconic pieces from Tokyo based TOGA. Wardrobe classics characterised by innovative details and functions, defined by a gender neutral, individual approach to fashion,” the skirt’s description reads. “Flared, pleated, knee length skirt in a heavy weave. Features a circular opening above the hem. Concealed zip with a hook and eye fastener at the back.”

The Queen’s skirt originally retailed for $129. Letizia teamed the piece with a black long-sleeve top, and completed her look with black pumps and a Giorgio Armani top handle bag, per UFO No More.

The festival on Nov. 2 paid tribute to director Pilar Miró, who passed away 25 years ago. Queen Letizia presented a “statuette of the festival’s stork” to Pilar’s son Gonzalo Miró “as a souvenir of the act of homage.” According to the Spanish Royal Household, the festival, which is organized by Tudela-Cultura and Cine Club Muskaria, is one of the most important cultural events of the year in Tudela.