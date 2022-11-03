Queen Letizia steps out in a skirt featuring a cutout©Getty Images
ROYAL NEWS

Queen Letizia steps out in a skirt featuring a cutout

The pleated design is from H&M

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Queen Letizia attended the 22nd edition of the Festival de Cine “Ópera Prima” Ciudad de Tudela on Wednesday. The 50-year-old royal flashed her leg during the outing wearing a checkered skirt that featured a cutout.

RELATED:

New podcast about Spanish royal family member announced: Details

©Getty Images

The pleated navy and white design is from the Toga Archives x H&M collection. ﻿“Toga Archives x H&M. A collection of classic, iconic pieces from Tokyo based TOGA. Wardrobe classics characterised by innovative details and functions, defined by a gender neutral, individual approach to fashion,” the skirt’s description reads. “Flared, pleated, knee length skirt in a heavy weave. Features a circular opening above the hem. Concealed zip with a hook and eye fastener at the back.”

©Getty Images

The Queen’s skirt originally retailed for $129. Letizia teamed the piece with a black long-sleeve top, and completed her look with black pumps and a Giorgio Armani top handle bag, per UFO No More.

The festival on Nov. 2 paid tribute to director Pilar Miró, who passed away 25 years ago. Queen Letizia presented a “statuette of the festival’s stork” to Pilar’s son Gonzalo Miró “as a souvenir of the act of homage.” According to the Spanish Royal Household, the festival, which is organized by Tudela-Cultura and Cine Club Muskaria, is one of the most important cultural events of the year in Tudela.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more