New podcast about Spanish royal family member announced: Details

Project Brazen and PRX have announced a new podcast about the former King of Spain, Juan Carlos I. The investigative narrative podcast, titled Corinna and the King, is said to tell the story of Corinna zu-Sayn Wittengenstein, “a well-connected Danish-German businesswoman,” and King Felipe of Spain’s father, who abdicated in 2014.

The eight-part series will explore Corrina and Juan Carlos’ “romantic relationship stretched across continents in secret, but its unraveling would open a window into a dangerous world of greed, corruption, violence, vast pools of hidden wealth, international espionage, conspiracy, hedonism, and elephant hunting, all tracing back to one of the most secretive royalties in the world,” according to a press release. “The series will go behind the curtain into the rarefied world of royals and the ultra-wealthy. Corinna’s story is contextualized with dozens of interviews, including long-time royal correspondents and biographers, expert historians, Spanish intelligence chiefs, former FBI agents, and an undercover police commissioner.”

The podcast is said to tell the story of Corinna zu-Sayn Wittengenstein and Juan Carlos I

Corinna will be sharing “a powerful first-hand account of the abdication” on the podcast. Corinna and the King was executive produced by Project Brazen co-founders Tom Wright and Bradley Hope.

“We created Project Brazen to go after the biggest stories in the world, telling them without fear or favor,” Bradley said in a statement. “This podcast, our most ambitious effort to date, embodies that mission. The shocking story of CORINNA AND THE KING is as thrilling as it is consequential.”

The series﻿, narrated by Mishel Prada in English and Laura Gómez in Spanish, will debut on Monday, Nov. 7. New episodes of the podcast will be released weekly on Mondays, and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Overcast, Pocket Casts and Amazon Music.