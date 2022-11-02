Princess Charlene shares adorable photo of twins dressed in costumes

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco’s twins had fa-boo-lous Halloween costumes this year. The mom of two took to her personal Instagram on Monday to share a photo of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella dressed up for the spooky holiday.

“Happy Halloween 🎃,” Charlene captioned the picture of her seven-year-old twins.

Jacques went the scary route seemingly dressed as a vampire complete with a cape and makeup. Meanwhile, twin sister Gabriella looked adorable wearing a pumpkin dress, an orange wig and green tights.

Jacques flashed a thumbs up to the camera as he and Gabriella posed for the picture in front of balloons. “Happy Halloween! Whomever did Jacques makeup did a fantastic job. 🎃👏,” one Instagram user commented on the post.

Back in 2018, Prince Albert spoke to PEOPLE about his twins’ Halloween costumes. “They’re not afraid of ghosts at all, which is confusing to me,” he said at the time. “That probably will change, but it’s likely because they see them in these old cartoons once in a while, so they’re kind of intrigued by that.”

Charlene isn’t the only royal mom who treated royal watchers to a Halloween photo this year. Princess Madeleine of Sweden also shared a photo of her family’s 2022 costumes. The Swedish Princess’ kids, Princess Leonore, Princess Adrienne, and Prince Nicolas, dressed up as a witch, unicorn and what appeared to be a Top Gun pilot. Alongside the snapshot, the mom of three wrote: “Happy Halloween 2022.”