Princess Madeleine shares family Halloween photo: See their costumes

Princess Madeleine and her family looked spooktacular on Halloween! The Swedish royal treated her Instagram followers to a new family photo showing herself, husband Christopher O’Neill and their three young children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, dressed up for Halloween.

“Happy Halloween 2022,” the Princess captioned the family photo.

Madeleine’s eldest daughter, Princess Leonore, eight, was dressed as a witch, while her youngest child, Princess Adrienne, four, wore a unicorn headband. The royal’s seven-year-old son Prince Nicolas appeared to channel a Top Gun pilot.

Madeleine and her husband also got into the spirit dressing up on Halloween. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden’s daughter looked groovy sporting shades and a bandana. Chris also wore sunglasses in addition to a wig.

“Oh my god the mullet on Chris! 😂 You all look amazing! ❤️,” one Instagram user commented on the post. Another wrote, “i love how chris has a different wig every year 😂.”

Chris was pictured wearing a wig in the royal family’s Halloween photo last year. Madeleine and her family moved to Florida in 2018. The Princess has previously opened up about life in the Sunshine State, telling Swedish magazine Mama, “All you need here is shorts and T-shirt, it’s very simple in that way, life is a bit simpler in a warmer climate.”