Princess Beatrice hits red carpet in London

Princess Beatrice made a solo red carpet appearance on Thursday. King Charles III’s 34-year-old niece attended the BAFTA premiere of Confetti in London.

“Our red carpet was graced with royalty today👑 Lovely having you at the Confetti premiere, at @BAFTA, Princess Beatrice!” the film’s official Twitter account tweeted.

The royal posed for solo photos on the red carpet, as well as pictures with the film’s director Ann Hu. Beatrice looked fall chic wearing a grey double breasted coat over a black ensemble teamed with heeled boots to the premiere.

According to a press release, Confetti is based on “Ann Hu’s personal story as a parent learning to navigate the complexities of raising a child with dyslexia in New York and China, shedding light on the often-silent struggles faced by so many immigrant families. The film follows the journey of a mother who left China for America in search of a better education for her daughter, struggling to understand an educational system that is often too difficult to tackle.”