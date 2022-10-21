Princess Beatrice hits red carpet in London

Princess Beatrice made a solo red carpet appearance on Thursday. King Charles III’s 34-year-old niece attended the BAFTA premiere of Confetti in London.
“Our red carpet was graced with royalty today👑 Lovely having you at the Confetti premiere, at @BAFTA, Princess Beatrice!” the film’s official Twitter account tweeted.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie release joint statement on ‘dearest Grannie’: ‘You were our matriarch’
The royal posed for solo photos on the red carpet, as well as pictures with the film’s director Ann Hu. Beatrice looked fall chic wearing a grey double breasted coat over a black ensemble teamed with heeled boots to the premiere.
According to a press release, Confetti is based on “Ann Hu’s personal story as a parent learning to navigate the complexities of raising a child with dyslexia in New York and China, shedding light on the often-silent struggles faced by so many immigrant families. The film follows the journey of a mother who left China for America in search of a better education for her daughter, struggling to understand an educational system that is often too difficult to tackle.”
At the event on Oct. 20, the director said (via a video shared by HELLO!): “Princess Beatrice has been a very strong, consistent, devoted activist for dyslexia because she herself is dyslexic. So, I mean having her here shows strong support from the royal family and raises awareness on a higher level.”
Beatrice was diagnosed with dyslexia when she was seven years old. The Princess, who is patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, has previously called dyslexia a “gift.” Speaking about dyslexia with Giovanna Fletcher for HELLO!’s 2021 Back to School digital issue, Beatrice said: “Even referring to it as a diagnosis, I feel, does a disservice to the brilliance of some of the most fantastic minds that we have,” adding, “Just shifting the narrative a little bit towards something that is positive, something that is impactful, can really help everyone.”