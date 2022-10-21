Princess Beatrice hits red carpet in London
ROYAL NEWS

Princess Beatrice hits red carpet in London

The royal looked chic in a grey coat

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Princess Beatrice made a solo red carpet appearance on Thursday. King Charles III’s 34-year-old niece attended the BAFTA premiere of Confetti in London.

“Our red carpet was graced with royalty today👑 Lovely having you at the Confetti premiere, at @BAFTA, Princess Beatrice!” the film’s official Twitter account tweeted.

RELATED:

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie release joint statement on ‘dearest Grannie’: ‘You were our matriarch’

©WireImage

The royal posed for solo photos on the red carpet, as well as pictures with the film’s director Ann Hu. Beatrice looked fall chic wearing a grey double breasted coat over a black ensemble teamed with heeled boots to the premiere.

According to a press release, Confetti is based on “Ann Hu’s personal story as a parent learning to navigate the complexities of raising a child with dyslexia in New York and China, shedding light on the often-silent struggles faced by so many immigrant families. The film follows the journey of a mother who left China for America in search of a better education for her daughter, struggling to understand an educational system that is often too difficult to tackle.”

©Getty Images

At the event on Oct. 20, the director said (via a video shared by HELLO!): “Princess Beatrice has been a very strong, consistent, devoted activist for dyslexia because she herself is dyslexic. So, I mean having her here shows strong support from the royal family and raises awareness on a higher level.”

Beatrice was diagnosed with dyslexia when she was seven years old. The Princess, who is patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, has previously called dyslexia a “gift.” Speaking about dyslexia with Giovanna Fletcher for HELLO!’s 2021 Back to School digital issue, Beatrice said: “Even referring to it as a diagnosis, I feel, does a disservice to the brilliance of some of the most fantastic minds that we have,” adding, “Just shifting the narrative a little bit towards something that is positive, something that is impactful, can really help everyone.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more