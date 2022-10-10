The Prince and Princess of Wales drop by radio program for a special episode

Royal “reporters” will be hitting the airwaves on Tuesday! The Prince and Princess of Wales visited BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat on Monday to mark World Mental Health Day. The royal couple took part in a special episode about young people and mental health. Prince William and Catherine were invited by the program to lead a discussion with campaigners and experts in the field of mental health.

The episode, which was recorded on World Mental Health Day (Oct. 10) is set to air Tuesday, Oct. 11. Newsbeat teased the royal couple’s appearance on Monday saying tomorrow’s “special program” would have “two very special reporters.”

“Hello, Newsbeat,” Catherine said. “Hi, Newsbeat,” William added. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother told listeners, “Yes, Newsbeat will sound slightly different.”

“As part of World Mental Health Day, Catherine and I have recorded a special program, taking over the radio to talk about the importance of mental health,” the Prince of Wales explained.

Per the BBC, the royal couple spoke about the stigmas surrounding mental health, as well as “the pressures of social media and ways to equip young people with the tools to open up about how they’re feeling.”

William and Catherine have previously visited Radio 1. Back in April 2017, the pair surprised Adele Roberts, who was running in the London Marathon for Heads Together, a mental health initiative.

In a press release on Oct. 10, Aled Haydn Jones, head of BBC Radio 1, said: “It’s been fantastic to welcome The Prince and Princess of Wales back to our studios to discuss something that is so close to both their and our audience’s hearts. What was discussed today will resonate with so many of our listeners and it means so much to us that we can all work together to help tackle the stigma around this issue.”