While the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry walked in Wednesday’s procession to the Palace of Westminster, their respective spouses, the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle, were taken in cars. Catherine rode in a car with the Queen Consort followed by the Duchess of Sussex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex in another vehicle.

Her Majesty left Buckingham Palace for the last time on Sept. 14. The Queen’s coffin was taken on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where the late monarch will lie-in-state in Westminster Hall until the morning of her state funeral.

