Meghan Markle says she was an ‘ugly duckling’ growing up

Meghan Markle grew up feeling she was “not the pretty one.” The Duchess of Sussex admitted to Mindy Kaling on the third episode of Archetypes that growing up she was an “ugly duckling.”

“Look, maybe not conventional beauty as it- now, maybe that would be seen as beautiful, but massive frizzy curly hair and a huge gap in my teeth,” Meghan shared. “I was the smart one. Forever and ever and ever and ever. And then just sort of grew up.”

Meghan admitted that it was “really hard.” The royal mom of two grew up in Los Angeles and attended Hollywood Schoolhouse and later the all-girls Catholic school Immaculate Heart. Meghan revealed that at lunch she “never had anyone to sit with.” “I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy and didn’t know where I fit in,” she confessed.

To avoid worrying about who to sit with, the Duchess kept herself busy at school. “I was like, okay, well then I’ll become the president of the Multicultural Club and the president of sophomore class and the president of this and French club. And by doing that, I had meetings at lunchtime,” Meghan said. “So I didn’t have to worry about who I would sit with or what I would do because I was always so busy.”