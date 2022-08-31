Remembering Princess Diana, 25 years after her tragic death at 36

There is no doubt that Princess Diana has had a meaningful impact, not just throughout her life, but also following her tragic death at 36. Inspiring new generations, the beloved icon left a lasting legacy.

It was late August 1997, when Princess Diana prepared to start a new chapter of her life, after a challenging divorce and a new relationship on the horizon with film producer Dodi Fayed, it seemed brighter days were coming for her.

However, on August 31 an unexpected tragedy would take place, as the couple left the Ritz Hotel in Paris en route to Fayed’s apartment after midnight, as “nearly 30 photographers were waiting outside.”

Two more occupants were in the vehicle, driver Henri Paul and Trevor Rees-Jones, who was part of Fayed’s security team.

Pursued by paparazzi, the vehicle crossed Place de la Concorde and entered the Pont de l’Alma tunnel. The driver crashed into a support column and flipped, as the driver lost control of the car trying to evade the photographers. Only Rees-Jones would survive the accident.

The British public was devastated at the loss of Diana, and all over the world people would grieve, not only for being a beloved celebrity, but also for her charitable work.

“For her to die in such tragic circumstances, at such a young age, I think really came as a massive shock to many people,” historian Ed Owens says. “I think we need to remind ourselves that she was probably the best known woman in the English-speaking world, aside from perhaps Queen Elizabeth II herself.”

The legacy of Princess Diana continues to reach more people, as her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry acknowledge her influence.

“I see her legacy in all of you. I see her legacy in a Diana Award community that spans multiple generations. I see her legacy every time I meet with families, young people, and children from all corners of the world. And, I see my mum’s legacy when I look at my own children every day,” Prince Harry said on his mother’s birthday in 2022.