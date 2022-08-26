Prince Harry speaks about upcoming 25th anniversary of mom Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry wants the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death to be “filled with memories of her incredible work.” In a speech﻿ following the﻿ 2022 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, the Duke of Sussex spoke about his hopes for the upcoming anniversary and how he wishes his kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, could have met his late mother.

“Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten. I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way that she did it,” Harry said (via Reuters). “I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.”

©Getty Images



Prince Harry traveled to Aspen, Colorado to play in the 2022 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup

“Every day, I hope to do her proud. She was tireless in her work to support and destigmatize those experiencing HIV/AIDS,” he added. “I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those that we serve, whoever and wherever they may be.”

Harry was 12 years old when Princess Diana passed away in 1997. Next Wednesday, Aug. 31, will mark the 25th anniversary of the Princess of Wales’ death.

Harry admitted on The Me You Can’t See series last year that he’s never felt his mother’s “presence more as I have done over the last year.” “I’m living the life that she [Princess Diana] wanted to live for herself, living the life that she wanted us to be able to live,” he said.

Harry continued, “Not only do I know that she’s incredibly proud of me, but that she’s helped me get here and I’ve never felt her presence more as I have done over the last year.”