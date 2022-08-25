Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras to team up in Aspen

Prince Harry is getting back in the saddle! The Duke of Sussex will be playing in the 2022 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Thursday, Aug. 25. Harry, who co-founded Sentebale with Prince Seeiso back in 2006, is set to be joined by his friend Nacho Figueras at the charity event in Colorado.

The polo cup will take place at the Aspen Valley Polo Club to raise awareness and funds to support Sentebale’s work with children and young people in southern Africa whose lives have been affected by extreme poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and COVID-19.

In a press release, Prince Harry said, “We are delighted to return once again to the stunning grounds of Aspen Valley Polo Club for the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. Sixteen years ago, Prince Seeiso and I founded Sentebale in honour of our mothers’ work in HIV, and named after my mum’s favourite flower, the ‘forget-me-not’ in Sesotho, representing our commitment to always remembering and advocating for those in need. We are all proud of the support we are able to give the young people of Lesotho and Botswana to feel empowered, healthy, resilient, and able to thrive.”

Prince Harry and Nacho (pictured in 2019) will play in the 2022 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Aug. 25

“The funds raised this year will be invested in these communities at a critical time, as inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic. We are enormously grateful to our partners and supporters here today, especially our long-standing title sponsor, ISPS Handa, for making the day possible,” the Duke continued.

Meanwhile on Instagram, Nacho, who is an ambassador for the charity, wrote alongside a photo of himself with Harry, “I love playing with you and even more so if we are raising money form this great cause. Thank you to everyone supporting this event today at the @aspenvalleypoloclub.”

Longtime friends Harry and Nacho will play on the Sentebale Team. The team will “battle it out against the Royal Salute and the U.S. Polo Assn. Teams in a round robin tournament,” per Sentebale. The Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup, which is held yearly, “serves as the single largest fundraising moment for the charity to advance its mission on behalf of young people across Lesotho and Botswana.”