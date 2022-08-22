Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik compete against each other in ‘royal race’: Find out who won!

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark beat her husband Crown Prince Frederik in a friendly competition over the weekend. The royal couple participated in a sailing race, which was the “prelude to the final race day at the Sail Grand Prix in Nordhavn,” on Saturday. The Crown Princess, who was born in Australia, sailed with the Australia SailGP Team, while her husband competed with the Denmark SailGP Team.

The Danish Royal House shared footage of the Crown Prince Couple competing against each other, along with a message from Mary and Frederik that read (translated to English): “With the ambition to become the world’s most climate-friendly sports league, this weekend SailGP is holding a Grand Prix outside Copenhagen 🌊 .”

“Earlier today we had the opportunity to compete against each other in a trial sailing with the Danish and Australian teams respectively in the competition 🇩🇰 🇦🇺 It was a close contest where Team Australia won 🏆,” the royal couple continued.

The Royal House’s video shows Frederik, 54, kissing his wife Mary, 50, on the cheek following the race. The Australia SailGP Team noted that they won the race with the Crown Princess behind the wheel. Sharing photos on Instagram, the team’s account penned, “Pretty epic having Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark on board for a royal race between Aus and @sailgpden,” adding, “And yes, of course we won the race with Princess Mary behind the wheel 😎 🇦🇺.”