British royal family member’s summer job revealed

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor had a job working at a garden center this summer, according to The Sun. Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s 18-year-old daughter is said to have been earning around £6.83 an hour at a garden center, where she reportedly “helped out on the tills, greeted customers and pruned and potted plants.”

One shopper, who was assisted by Her Majesty’s granddaughter, told The Sun, “I couldn’t believe it was Lady Louise — I had to look twice.”

©Getty Images



Lady Louise Windsor reportedly had a job at a garden center this summer

“She is a really modest and sweet young woman who is polite and attentive to customers. She seemed to be loving the job,” the shopper added. “You’d never imagine the Queen’s grand-daughter would take on a role working behind a till.”

Another customer shared, “The staff seemed to adore her. It’s not every day you buy your begonias off a royal.”

©Getty Images



Louise is Queen Elizabeth’s youngest granddaughter

Louise was reportedly working at the center for several days a week after finishing her A-levels in June. On Thursday, the palace announced where the royal will be attending university. A spokesperson said (via HELLO!), “Having received her A Level results today, Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English.”

Louise is following in the Duke and Duchess of Cambride’s footsteps. The royal couple met while studying at the university in Scotland. Both Prince William and Kate graduated from St. Andrews in 2005.