Kate Middleton takes no. 1 spot on best dressed list

The Duchess of Cambridge has been crowned Tatler’s best dressed style star of 2022. The royal mom of three took the number one spot on the list, which also includes Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley in the top ten.

Tatler noted that Kate’s look from this year’s Royal Ascot—which “recalled Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman and ’80s-era Princess Diana”—“paid no heed to the sweltering heat on race day and prompted the breathless return of Tatler’s best-dressed list.”

©WireImage



Kate wore Alessandra Rich to Royal Ascot on June 17

The Duchess stunned for her appearance at Royal Ascot on June 17 teaming her sophisticated Alessandra Rich dress with a black wide-brim﻿ hat featuring white flowers and her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana’s diamond and pearl earrings.

Tatler described Kate’s style as “sovereign superstar.” According to the magazine, a modern Duchess looks like “everything should be perfectly tailored, embracing current catwalk trends through a lens of appropriate dress lengths and classic silhouettes. Oh, and plenty of Alessandra Rich”—which Kate has!

Princess Charlotte’s mom looked characteristically chic at Wimbledon last month wearing Alessandra Rich on different occasions. Kate made her first appearance at the 2022 tennis tournament wearing a blue polka dot dress by the designer. She also wore a polka dot Alessandra Rich design to the gentlemen’s singles finals, which she attended with Prince William and Prince George.