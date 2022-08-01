The Duchess of Cambridge went sailing on Sunday! The sporty mom of three, who is royal patron of the 1851 Trust, joined Sir Ben Ainslie and the Great Britain SailGP Team on board their F50 foiling catamaran to take part in a “Commonwealth Race” against the New Zealand SailGP Team in Plymouth﻿.

Prior to the race, Kate met with young people participating in the Trust’s activities to promote sustainability. After spending time on land with Protect Our Future—the Trust’s program that empowers and equips young people and educators with skills and knowledge to understand climate science and take positive action—the Duchess changed out of her chic nautical outfit and into a wetsuit and baseball cap for the race.

Sharing photos from the outing, the Cambridges’ Instagram account wrote: “Taking to the water with @benainslie and the @sailgpgbr team, it’s clear that the world’s first climate positive sport is fast, frenetic and fiercely competitive!”

Scroll to see pictures of the Duchess...