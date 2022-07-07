Prince William celebrated his polo match win with a kiss from his wife! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge engaged in some royal PDA following the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup. William competed in the match to raise funds for charities supported by him and Kate, including EACH, Anna Freud, The Passage, Shout and more. The royal couple’s public smooches (and the event) happened to take place on International Kissing Day (July 6).

